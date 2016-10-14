Trump denies groping allegations

Donald Trump has rejected a slew of accusations of sexual misconduct, telling supporters in Florida they are "totally and absolutely false".

The Republican presidential nominee on Thursday said the women making the allegations were "horrible liars" and the media was colluding with rival Hillary Clinton.

Several women say he groped them or forcibly kissed them.

First Lady Michelle Obama earlier said Mr Trump's boasts about groping women were "shocking and demeaning".

"Leaders should meet a basic standard of human decency," she said during a campaign appearance in New Hampshire.

Seeing Mr Trump make lewd comments about women, on a video leaked last week to the Washington Post, "has shaken me to my core in a way that I cannot have predicted," Mrs Obama said, her voice cracking with emotion.

She never mentioned the former reality TV star by name but her references made her target obvious; according to BBC.

