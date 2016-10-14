Three killed as elephants go on rampage

Three people were killed in an attack by wild elephants at Panbar village in Jhenaigati upazila of Sherpur on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Aytan Nesa, 46, wife of Sunnat Ali, Jahurul Haque alias Kala Jahurul, 35, and Abdul Hai, 40, of the village.

Upazila nirbahi officer of Jhenaigati Mohammad Selim Reza said a herd of 40-50 wild elephants intruded into the village from the hill in the evening and they went rampage through the locality.

The trio was trampled underfoot by the elephants while fleeing after the elephants swooped on their houses, he said to a news agency.

- TM [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express