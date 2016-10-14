Nine pirates held

Police arrested nine alleged pirates from Urir Char in Manpura upazila of Bhola on Thursday night.

The arrestees were identified as Fakhrul, Manir, Shamsuddin, Shahidul, Sohel, Sohrab, Selim, Rahat, and Malek. They all hailed from Hatiya upazila of Noakhali district.

Acting on secret information that a gang of pirates were staying in the area, a team of police conducted a drive and arrested them from their hideouts around 8:00pm, said Shahin Mandal, officer-in-charge of Manpura Police Station.

Police also recovered some sharp weapons from their possession.

Later they were taken to the police station in the night, reports a news agency.

- TM



Source: The Financial Express