Govt allows trailers to get extra axle, carry 10MT more cargo than limit

The prime movers will be able to carry 10 tonnes of cargo in addition to the existing limit of 32 tonnes if the vehicles add extra four wheels or one axle.

A high-profile meeting of the government took the decision Thursday, setting a deadline of six months to add the extra axle with the vehicles those carry excess loads.

Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan, Food Minister Mohammad Quamrul Islam, Railway Minister Mohammad Mazibul Hoque, Chittagong City Corporation Mayor AKM Nasiruddin were present at the meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat, with Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader in the chair.

The meeting also decided to remove all the dangerous and damaging tools, including bumper, angle and hook, from all the trucks having two or more axles by November 30 to avert severe road accidents.

Announcing the decision, the RTB Minister said the decision on overloading by trucks would be taken after receiving the report of a committee, headed by State Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

He said the food ministry would issue a notification after correcting a rule that conflict with the BRTA's permissible weight limit for the two-axle trucks.

The BRTA allows 15 tonnes for two-axle or four to six wheels truck, but the food ministry allows 30 tonnes of foods and fertiliser.

All stakeholders shared their views at the meeting and agreed to stop overloaded cargo vehicles on the national roads and highways through imposing different deadlines.

Abu Bakar Sidddique, President of Prime Mover Owners' Association in Chittagong, announced at the meeting not to resume their strike at the Chittagong Seaport that remains suspended since September 30 amid government's assurance to hold discussion and solve the problem.

Chittagong Prime Mover-Trailer Owners-Workers Unity Council had enforced an indefinite strike on September 22, following a government decision to impose fines for overloading cargoes beyond the highest weight limit of 32 tonnes in each cargo mover.

Some 700-800 prime movers out of around 11,000 trailers in the country allegedly carry weight more than the limit.

Thursday's meeting, however, decided to continue with the minimum fines of Tk 2,000 against overloading until the semi-trailers could complete adding another axle by the November 30 deadline.

Leaders of different trade bodies like FBCCI, BGMEA and Prime Mover-Trailer Owners-Workers Unity Council, and Road Transport Workers Federation were, among others, present.

The officials and business community urged the owners and workers associations not to declare strikes, making the highways and ports inoperative.

The shipping minister urged all the parties to make the decision effective within the stipulated time frame.

smunima@yahoo.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express