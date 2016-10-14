BD better than India, Pakistan in new GHI

Bangladesh was ranked 90 among the 118 countries, worst than most of its neighbours China (29), Nepal (72), Myanmar (75) and Sri Lanka (84) in measuring hunger, by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), report agencies.

However its position is better than Pakistan (107) and India (97). Among Asian countries, India and Pakistan are at the bottom of the rankings in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) report released by US-based IFPRI.

Brazil and Argentina have a GHI score of less than 5.0 and are ranked the best among developing nations, while countries like Chad and Central African Republic come at the bottom with a score of 44.3 and 46.1, respectively, the report says.

GHI is a multidimensional statistical tool used to describe the state of countries' hunger situation. Updated once a year, it gauges the progress and failures in the global fight against hunger.

According to the report, hunger levels in developing countries have fallen 29 per cent since 2000, and so efforts towards curbing hunger must be made in order to achive the international target to eradicate it by 203.

Seven countries have "alarming" hunger levels, including Central African Republic (CAR), Chad and Zambia that have the worst levels according to the report.

Haiti, that experienced the life taking Hurricane Matthew last week, and also a massive earthquake in the year 2010, ranks four in the index. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express