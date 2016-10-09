\’Professional skills inevitable in banking sector\’

RAJSHAHI, Oct 9 (BSS): Senior bankers on Sunday urged the branch-level officials to develop their skill and attitude for boosting professional competency as it is inevitable for achieving success in the banking sector.

They urged them to make their banking activities client-friendly so that they get total benefits of the banking service. In the present era of tough competition, there is no alternative to establish pro-people banking services.

They were addressing the closing session of a ten-day training course styled "Skill and Attitude Development" for the 49 promoted officers of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (Rakub) at its training institute here on Saturday.

RAKUB General Manager (Audit, Accounts and Recovery) Mozammel Haque and General Manager (Operation) Sajammul Islam addressed the session as chief and special guest respectively with principal of the institute Ataur Rahman in the chair. Faculty Members Ronojit Kumar Sen and SM Ahsanullah also spoke.

The speakers highlighted the importance of the bank in agricultural development of the northwest Bangladesh and asked the officers to apply the knowledge acquired from the training in the professional field properly for boosting agricultural production in the region.

As the largest development partner in the agricultural sector of the northwest Bangladesh, RAKUB plays a vital role to earn economic emancipation and free the nation from poverty and hunger through boosting credit-flow to the potential agricultural fields, they added.

In this regard, they asked them to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to brighten the image of the bank.

Main objective of the course was to improve skills and attitude alongside enhancing professional competence of the officers through disseminating ideas about operation, administration and other related matters of the bank.



Source: The Financial Express