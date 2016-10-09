Govt inks deal with Chinese firm

The government has signed an agreement with a Chinese company to develop the country's Dhaka-Sylhet corridor into four lanes with its proposed investment of US$ 2.2 billion.

Roads and Highways Department (RHD) inked the framework agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited at a ceremony on Sunday.

Chief Engineer Ibne Alam Hasan and President of CHEC Tang Qiaoliang signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

The government has taken up the Dhaka-Sylhet four-lane project after conducting a feasibility study and detailed design in 2015.

Earlier, CHEC proposed the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges to develop the 226-kilometre highway and signed a memorandum of understanding early 2015.

This is also a part of the corridor of Asian Highway-2 and Asian Development Bank provided technical support to conduct the feasibility study and detailed design of 286 kilometres for setting up the regional corridor with Shillong of Indian state of Meghalaya.

Speaking on the occasion, RTB Minister Obaidul Quader said under the framework agreement, a technical committee will work on the project proposal made by the Chinese company and finalise the project cost.

He said the government has already taken a move to build four-lane national highways along with service lane for slow-moving vehicles.

Among others, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary MAN Siddique and former permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations MA Momin were also present at the signing ceremony.

Source: The Financial Express