China concerned over Vietnam\’s investigation into Chinese steel

The Ministry of Commerce on Sunday expressed concern over Vietnam's investigation into Chinese steel products and urged the country to be cautious and restrained in using trade remedy measures, reports Xinhua.

"Chinese steel products have contributed a lot to the improvement of Vietnam's infrastructure," according to an unnamed official quoted on the ministry's website.

The remarks came after Vietnam on Friday began investigating H-section steel imported from China, the latest in a series of Vietnamese anti-dumping probes targeting Chinese steel.

"Resorting to trade remedy measures will be detrimental to bilateral economic ties," said the official.

China hopes the investigation will be fair and transparent, said the official, adding that Chinese exporters were guaranteed the right to defend themselves.

As the world's largest steel consumer and producer, China has called for unity in tackling severe overcapacity in the global steel market, saying that protectionism will only compound problems.

