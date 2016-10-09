Saudi-led coalition airstrike hits Yemen funeral

An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition on Saturday targeted a funeral hall packed with mourners in the capital, Sanaa, killing at least 10 people and wounding scores, according to security and medical officials, reports AP.

They said the dead and wounded included military and security officials from the ranks of the Shiite Houthi rebels fighting the internationally-recognised government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi as well as their allies, loyalists of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Ambulances were seen rushing to the site of the strike in central Sanaa and hospitals were urging residents to donate blood to the wounded. Rescuers were sifting through the rubble in search of more wounded, but a fire that erupted after the strike was hindering their work.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The funeral was held for Sheikh Ali al-Rawishan, father of Interior Minister Galal al-Rawishan, an ally of both the Houthis and President Saleh.

The Saudi-led coalition backs Hadi's government in Yemen's ongoing civil war.

In a separate development, Yemen's army announced on Friday the death of its most senior commander to be killed this year in the civil war. In a statement, it said Maj-Gen. Abdul-Rab al-Shadadi was killed while leading an offensive against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, east of Sanaa.

Three militia commanders fighting alongside the army were also killed.

All four were killed when a missile fired by the Houthis hit their position on Friday.

Source: The Financial Express