RAB arrest Neo-JMB\’s \’key financier\’

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested the ‘key financier’ of Neo-Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), an outlawed militant outfit.

RAB identified the arrestee as Abdur Rahman, who, the elite forece claim, is blamed for the July 1 Dhaka cafe attack.

RAB spokesperson Mufti Mahmud Khan has said that Abdur Rahman was detained from Savar’s Ashulia on Saturday evening.

Khan said a RAB team seized Tk 3 million, and arms and ammunition from Rahman’s house at Bashundhara in Baipail area.

Rahman was injured when he was detained, Khan said.

"He is the main financier of all terror attacks," he added.

The RAB official also said some members of his family were also detained during the drive, according to bdnews24.com. -bz

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express