UN sets limits on global airline emissions

A United Nations agency approved a landmark accord on Thursday to curb aviation pollution amid criticism the deal, which will cost the industry billions of dollars, fails to trim emissions enough on international flights, reports Reuters.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) global carbon offsetting system, the first such scheme for a single industry, is expected to slow the growth of emissions from commercial flights, costing the industry less than 2.0 per cent of revenues. Governments from individual countries must still act on their own to put the agreement's limits into effect.

The system will be voluntary from 2021 to 2026 and mandatory from 2027 for states with larger aviation industries. Airlines will have to buy carbon credits from designated environmental projects around the world to offset growth in emissions.

"It's a document arising from compromises and consensus," said Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, president of ICAO's governing council at a press conference.

Aliu said objections by a small number of countries would not derail the plan. With 65 countries covering more than 80 percent of aviation activity in the voluntary first phases, participation surpassed the agency's expectations, he said, and will continue growing.

Tensions were centred around developed nations, responsible for most greenhouse gas emissions in the past, and emerging and developing countries that fear added costs could curb growth.

Russia and India have said they will not participate in the voluntary phases, and said Thursday the deal puts an unfair burden on emerging countries. China has said it plans to join the voluntary phase.

Brazil, which had previously expressed concerns, voiced support for the deal, but did not say whether it would join the first phases.

Citing ICAO figures, industry estimates the deal will cost airlines between $1.5 billion and $6.2 billion in 2025, depending on future carbon prices, and no more than 1.8 percent of industry revenues by 2035.

Airlines' margins are slim and the average for the past decade was 4 percent, according to figures from the International Air Transport Association, an industry trade group. However, IATA has said the deal is far less costly than a patchwork of national and regional climate deals. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express