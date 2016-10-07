Training on homestead gardening of citrus fruits

NARSINGDI, Oct 7 (BSS): A day-long training course for the farmers on homestead gardening under the 'Citrus Development Project' was held here on Thursday.

Additional Director (Administration & Finance) of DAE, Khamarbari in Dhaka, Mohammad Abdul Aziz attended the function as chief guest with Deputy Director, DAE of Narsingdi Latafat Hossain in the chair.

District Training Officer Mohit Kumar Dey, Additional Deputy Director of DAE Mizanur Rahman, Agriculture Engineer Ismail Hossain, among others, spoke on the occasion.

A total of 30 farmers from four upazilas of the district took part in the training.

Chief Guest Abdul Aziz in his speech urged the farmers to plant more citrus fruit saplings in their homestead gardens as it has more nutritional value than other fruits.

It is also a useful fruit for human health, he said. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express