Rail links with Sylhet resume after 10 hours

Train communication between Sylhet and the rest of Bangladesh have resumed after a 10-hour halt due to derailment of coaches following a fire in the engine.

The train communication remained suspended after inter-city train Parabat Express' engine caught fire and an emergency stop led to derailment of three carriages.

Station Master Mofazzul Hossain of Shayestaganj station said, the carriages got derailed around 10:00am on Friday at Habiganj's Noaparha Railway Station at Madhabpur Upazila following the fire.

Fire-fighting units from Madhabpur and Shayestaganj rushed to the spot and put out the fire soon, the station master said.

Passengers had managed to get off the train hastily after the fire break out and derailment. But no casualties had been reported, according to a news agency report.

Source: The Financial Express