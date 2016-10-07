LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters): Gold steadied on Friday pending US non-farm payrolls data but remained on track to slide nearly 5 per cent this week after a jump in the dollar to 2-1/2 month highs pushed the metal through key chart levels.

A crash in the pound sent gold priced in sterling to a three-month high.

Spot gold was at $1,254.96 an ounce at 0930 GMT, little changed from $1,254.22 late on Thursday, while US gold futures for December delivery were up $4.40 an ounce at $1,257.40. Gold has fallen for the last eight sessions in a row.

The dollar index has posted its biggest weekly rise since November this week after upbeat US jobs and manufacturing data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve would lift interest rates this year. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express