Field day on Amrita Sagar banana in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Oct 7 (BSS): A field day on Amrita Sagar banana cultivation was held at Sultanpur village of Charsindur area under Polash upazila of the district on Thursday.

Polash Upazila agriculture office organised the function under the project of Eastern Integrated Agricultural Development with cooperation of district Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office.

Mohammad Abdul Aziz, Additional Director (Administration & Finance) of DAE Khamarbari in Dhaka, attended the function as the chief guest with Deputy Director DAE of Narsingdi, Latafat Hossain in the chair.

District Training Officer DAE Mohith Kumar Dey, Polash Upazila Agriculture Officer Amirul Islam, Agriculture Extension Officer Monirul Islam, Sub-assistant Agriculture Officer Shahnawaj and farmer Nazrul Hossain addressed the function.

In his speech, Abdul Aziz encouraged the farmers to cultivate more Amrita Sagar banana.



Source: The Financial Express