Experts put stress on promotion of farm mechanisation to boost crop production

RANGPUR, Oct 7 (BSS): Experts at an agriculture input distribution ceremony here have called for promotion of farm mechanisation to boost up crop production for feeding the country's gradually increasing population.

They made the call at the ceremony organised by the Social Equality for Effective Development (SEED), an NGO, at its office in Kawnia upazila town in the district on Thursday.

SEED organised the event for distribution of two shallow engine-driven maize crusher machines, 55 hand-run maize crusher machines and two milk tanks free of costs among members of different Female Producers' Groups of the upazila.

Pirgachha Upazila Agriculture Officer Zahidul Haque Chowdhury and Kawnia Upazila Agriculture Officer Shamimur Rahman attended the programme and jointly distributed the inputs as invited guests.

With Executive Director of SEED Sarothi Rani Saha in the chair, its Project Assistant Abdus Sabur, Editor of the Weekly 'Prottyashar Alo' Sarwar Alam Mukul, among others, addressed the ceremony.

Shamimur Rahman said that the current 200 per cent cropping intensity could be increased up to 250 per cent to 400 per cent through the best use of farm mechanisation to reduce the existing time gap between the two crops.

"To this end, the concerned government and NGO officials and farmers should put in their best efforts and work together as the present government is very much positive towards increasing food production," he added.

Zahidul Haque Chowdhury said that farm mechanisation was an important tool for profitable and competitive agriculture to maintain multiple cropping patterns through quick land preparation, planting, weeding, harvesting and processing.

"The present government has given due emphasis on farm mechanisation and is funding for rapid agricultural mechanisation to lessen the financial crisis for design and development of agricultural machinery," he said.

In her concluding speech, Sarothi Rani Saha called upon the beneficiary female farmers and producers to ensure best use of the machineries in their farm activities to make agriculture more profitable by reducing production cost and time of operation. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express