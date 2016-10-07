3rd phase of EOSH begins Sunday

A combined launching ceremony of the third phase of the project activities on essentials of occupational safety and health (EOSH) and stakeholders consultation on Bangladesh decent work country programme (2016-2020) will be held Sunday at 10.00 am at the MCCI office in the city. Mujibul Haque, MP, minister of state, ministry of labour and employment will be the chief guest. Under the third phase of EOSH, about 0.8 million RMG workers will be imparted basic training, said a statement.

Source: The Financial Express