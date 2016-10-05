United International University (UIU) Finance Forum along with the UIU Career Counselling Centre (CCC) has brought the first national investment competition 'The Stockers Game' for aspiring finance professionals and students. UIU Finance Forum has taken this pioneering move to develop yet another signature national programme - based on finance and its real applications in the stock market, branded as 'The Stockers Game'. Prior to this, their previous successful programme "The Excelist" aimed to build excel based technical skills through student competition.The objective of designing 'The Stockers Game' is to provide an opportunity for the students to showcase their skills as a potential investor and build capability for working in financial services industry. Through this competition students will be able learn about stock market investment.

The competition will kick off with a two-day training from October 7 to 8, 2016. The trainer will be Farjad Siddiqui, an investment professional from the financial services industry. By competing throughout the three phases of the competition anyone will enrich his/her knowledge on stock market analysis and capital investment.The first round- an online quiz competition- will be a test on basic finance and stock market, scheduled to take place on October 10. Next comes a case competition on October 14 to find the top team in financial statement analysis and decision making. Final round will be most interesting and critical one. On October 16, finalists will have to make a portfolio based on current stock market scenario. They will have to submit the copy of portfolio of stocks. They will also have to give a presentation justifying their portfolio decisions taken.

Finally, cash prizes along with other accolades will be given to champions and top performers. Participating in this competition will provide an excellent opportunity for the participants to develop his/her skills about the stock market analysis, investment and capital market scenario.

This competition is aligned with UIU Finance Forum's goal to create a platform for the students to make a relationship with the professionals.

The writer is Vice-president of UIU Finance Forum, vp@uiuff.org [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express