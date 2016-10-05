The seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade in August fell by 0.1 per cent in both the eurozone and the 28-member European Union (EU), compared with the previous month, Eurostat, the EU's statistical office said on Wednesday, reports Xinhua.

On an annual basis, the retail trade volume increased by 0.6 per cent in the euro area and by 2.1 per cent in the EU, according to Eurostat.

among EU member states for which data are available, the highest year-on-year increases in total retail trade were observed in Luxembourg (12.6 per cent), Romania (11.7 per cent) and Poland (10.8 per cent), while largest decreases were registered in France (1.5 per cent) and Denmark (0.8 per cent).

According to Eurostat, Eurozone retail trade's decrease in August is due to falls of 0.4 per cent for food, drinks and tobacco and of 0.1 per cent for the non-food products, while automotive fuel rose by 0.2 per cent.

In the 28-member bloc, retail trade decreased in August due to falls of 0.2 per cent for both food, drinks and tobacco and the non-food products, while automotive fuel increased by 0.2 per cent, Eurostat added.

Source: The Financial Express