Debate competitions held at Sylhet and Chittagong

Decades of academic research have proven that the benefits that accrue as a result of engaging in debate are numerous. Debate provides experiences that are conducive to life-changing, cognitive and presentational skills. In addition, through debate, debaters acquire unique educational benefits as they learn and polish skills far beyond what can be learned in any other setting. At the very least, debate helps learners to see the power of deploying rational, reasoned arguments and compelling evidence in action. It enables them to elucidate their standpoint through utilising rhetorical eloquence. It instills in debaters a great sense of poise and confidence. It teaches them the skills of researching, organising and presenting information in a compelling fashion.

With all that in mind, JCI Dhaka West in partnership with Performance Enhancing Debates (PEDs) recently hosted the first British Parliamentary format debate competition titled "Voyage Open 1.0" in Sylhet and "Expedition Open 2016" in Chittagong. JCI Dhaka West is a chapter of JCI Bangladesh. JCI is a worldwide membership-based nonprofit organisation of young active citizens aged 18 to 40 years who are dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. Through projects in 5,000 communities across more than 100 countries, members seek targeted solutions to local problems, creating a global impact.

The programme, 'Voyage Open 1.0" took place in British Bangladesh International School in Sylhet on August 25 and the programme "Expedition Open 2016" took place at University of Chittagong on August 7. The programmes were aimed towards creating a more active, innovative and aware future generation for our country.

During each of the programmes at Sylhet and Chittagong, more than 100 participants participated in the tournament. In 'Voyage Open 1.0' the champion of the tournament was the team of Miraz Rahman from NSU and Shadman Karim from Academia School while the runners-up were the team of Fardeen Ameen and Rakib Rahman, both of them are currently employed by renowned organisations. The supporting partner of the tournament, 'Voyage Open 1.0' was JCI Sylhet Platinum and the organising partner was Shahjalal University Debating Society (SUDS).

On the other hand, "Expedition Open 2016" was the largest English British Parliamentary Debate in Chittagong. The grand finale of the 'Expedition Open 2016' took place at Kulshi Club, Chittagong. The champion of the tournament was Wasif Khan and Shadman Karim from Academia School while the runners-up were the team of Sarajit Baral and Tamzid Azad, both of whom are currently working at renowned organisations. The supporting partner of this tournament was JCI Chittagong Cosmopolitan and the organising partner was Chittagong University Debating Society (CUDS).

The writer is the Vice-president of JCI Dhaka West and currently pursuing MBA at IBA, Dhaka University, mehedi.hossain101@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express