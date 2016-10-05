Everything has a strategy. A person, product or even an idea needs some strategies to be in the top of the market. In today's world, strategy tells us how to make life easier. The concept of thinking strategically is relatively new in Bangladesh. Bangladesh University of Professionals Business and Communication Club (BUP-BCC) has pioneered the steps to popularise the concept of thinking strategically among the youths by organising Corporiddlerz, the nation's one of the largest marketing strategy competitions.

The BUPBCC, in association with Shena Kollan Shonstha, organised the Corporiddlerz 2016 from August 9 to October 1, 2016. This year two hundred teams from all over Bangladesh participated in the competition. In the second round there were forty teams, and in third round there were twenty teams. However, through a process of rigorous elimination, five teams remained to compete in the final for the prestigious title, Champions of Corporiddlerz 2016, which was held at Bijoy Auditorium of BUP on 1st October.

The first round of the competition was online case submission. After the first round of the competition, forty teams out of two hundred teams had made it to the second round. They had to prepare an instant solution of given case in the second round. And the third round was focused on product branding. After a meticulous battle among the top twenty teams, five teams had survived for the final round.

The topic for the much anticipated final round of Corporiddlerz 2016 was strategy formulation to overcome negative impact of extremism on business, economic and development sector. The finalists were from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University and Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) with three teams qualifying from IBA and two teams qualifying from BUP. The final was broadcast through televsion channels–Shomoy, Channel 24 and Boishakhi.

The team from the Institute of Business Administration, Team Kemistry emerged as the winner and champion of Corporiddlerz 2016. While two teams namely Second String of Bangladesh University of Professionals and Home Stretch from Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka became the first and second runner-up respectively.

Apart from the corporate magnates, this year's revered panel of judges for Corporiddlerz consisted of Marketing Director of Consumer Healthcare Division at GlaxoSmithKline Sumendra Sankar Das, Head of Marketing at Daily Star Tajdin Hassan, Head of Marketing at Grameenphone Ltd Solaiman Alam, Head of Channel Management, Mobile Divisions at Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Md. Muyeedur Rahman.

In conversation with the president of the BUPBCC, Uman Emdad focused on the importance of business competitions like Corporiddlerz. According to Solaiman Alam, Corporiddlerz engages the best minds in marketing from all over the country with the opportunity of evaluating their talents while pushing them out of their comfort zones. The competition also helps students to develop skills like team work, time management, presentation skills and crisis handling.

The chief guest of Corporiddlerz 2016 was Minister of Commerce Tofail Ahmed, MP. He handed over the trophy to the champion team. Afterwards, there was arrangement for dinner.

Now-a-days thinking strategically is playing a significant role not only in the business sector but also in developing creativity of the students.

The writer is a second year BBA student at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), arabid418@gmail.com



Source: The Financial Express