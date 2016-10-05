Chittagong newborn dies

The newborn baby who was undergoing treatment in Max Hospital in Chittagong city after another hospital had botched up and declared it dead even when it was alive, has failed to win the battle with fate.

The baby girl was pronounced dead by doctors at Max Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Sometime before that, a faint glimmer of hope was visible as doctors had reported her condition to be stable.

But luck deserted the child and it passed away a while later, around 1:30pm, according to a news agency. -bz

Source: The Financial Express