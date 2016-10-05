BIMSSCON 2016, bridging the gap of emergency medicine

Imtiaz Hafiz

The International Federation of Medical Students' Associations (IFMSA) Bangladesh returned with the second edition of Bangladesh International Medical Student's Scientific Congress (BIMSSCON) on 30th September and 1st October 2016 at the Institute of Diploma Engineers (IDEB) Bhaban, Dhaka with the theme "Emergencies in Medicine: Bridging the Gap."

IFMSA is an independent, non-government and non-political federation of medical students' associations throughout the world. IFMSA has 129 national member organisations from 120 countries on six continents representing more than 1.3 million medical students worldwide.

Last year the association arranged the first ever scientific congress for medical students which gained recognition in both national and international platforms, such as nomination by the BMJ South Asia Award, consideration as an indicator for nomination of Young Physician Leader Programme by the prestigious World Health Summit, Berlin where students' mentor Dr. M. Tasdik Hasan was selected to represent Bangladesh this year.

The theme 'Emergency Medicine' was picked because it is a burning issue and students have very little knowledge on how to tackle any critical emergency situation. Medical students do not get any hands on practice on the skills of basic life support. So they decided to launch BIMSSCON with over 28 workshops focusing mainly on emergency medicine as well as various topics to maintain the diversity.

It was a two-day event where 'Scientific Session' was arranged focusing on the oral and poster presentations of the abstracts by both national and international delegates. The workshop sessions included workshops on basic life support, advanced trauma life support, O2 therapy, airway management, shock and arrhythmia management conducted by facilitator Bangladesh Society of Critical Care Medicine and Bangladesh Society of Emergency Medicine. There were dental workshops as well for the dental students highlighting on dental emergencies.

Dr. Sumanta Kumer Saha of SS Academy was also present taking workshops on approach to electrolytes and hyponatremia, success and career. Dr. Abdun Noor Tushar conducted a session on 'Presentation Skills' that received huge response from students during the event.

Elsevier and Global Professional Testing Centre, GPTC hosted two quiz competitions for all years of medical students to make the event more interactive. They also gave their valuable inputs about the future career of medical students abroad which provided a very helpful insight as to how a medical student will approach the next step after completion of undergraduate studies.

The chief guests for the event, Prof Humayun Kabir Chowdhury, President of Bangladesh Society Of Emergency Medicine, Md Mahfuzur Rahma, Chairman, Land Reforms Board, and Dr Humayun Kabir Talukdar, Organising Secretary, CME, shared very warm messages by saying, “Thanks for your nice coordination, leadership for the outstanding successful completion of BIMSSCON 2016. Congratulations to you and all of your team members. Thanks for all of your cordiality, hospitality and honour shown to us, we wish to work more closely with IFMSA Bangladesh."

After working endless nights to put BIMSSCON together, receiving these kinds of words was just the motivation students needed to do more of such programmes. Getting a response of over 600 medical and dental students from home and beyond from Nepal, Pakistan, Nigeria, Iran and India was not only overwhelming but acted as pillar of motivation to make it even bigger the next time.

The writer is secretary general of IFMSA-Bangladesh and an intern at Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College and Hospital, email: imtiazhafiz50@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express