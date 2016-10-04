Stocks see modest rise amid choppy trading: Analysis

The Dhaka bourse Tuesday ended green showing its effort to keep investors' optimism alive through a modest rise amid choppy trading.

The premier bourse opened with a positive mood and continued the same mood till the end on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The last hour buoyancy pulled the investors' motivation towards the market.

"During the midsession, the sellers tried to take the domination but late hour sensible behavior from some big cap stocks especially bank, pharmaceuticals and telecom helped the market to end in green zone," said a market commentary of MTB Capital.

At the end of day's session, the DSE broad index DSEX, blue chip index DS30 and shariah index DSES added 17.65 points, 6.24 points and 5.33 points respectively to their previous day's level.

The EBL Securities said the stability in the country's macro-economic front as well as steady capital market scenario has lured the investors to remain confident.

And the turnover stood at above Tk 5.62 billion which is 5.79 per cent less than the turnover of the previous session.

"The last four sessions' optimistic marginal inclination in the prime index lured the investors to pursue injection of funds as several fundamental stocks indicated lucrative price levels in the market," said a market commentary of International Leasing Securities.

It said the market replied positively to end its one year high of its broad index, DSEX, with an expectation of better market outlook riding on the news of soaring foreign funds.

On Tuesday, the buyers' attention was mostly attracted by the issues mostly from food, telecom and fuel & power sector, while the MJL Bangladesh dominated the transaction chart of the bourse for third day in a row.

Among the major sectors based on market capitalisation, food advanced 1.6 per cent, telecom 1.3 per cent and fuel & power 1.1 per cent.

Among the losing sectors, life insurance and travel declined 1.0 per cent 0.9 per cent respectively.

The investors' activity was mostly centered on fuel & power which captured 18.1 per cent of market turnover followed by textile 16.1 per cent and engineering 15.8 per cent.

The MJL Bangladesh topped the volume chart with a turnover of above 194.7 million.

The GBB Power ranked top in gainer chart with a price hike of 10 per cent, whereas the Pragati Life Insurance was the worst loser with a loss of 5.7 per cent.





—–

Source: The Financial Express