MJL dominates transaction chart

MJL Bangladesh Tuesday dominated the transaction chart of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) for the three consecutive sessions while ACME Laboratories emerged as turnover leader on the port city bourse.

Five most-active shares on the Dhaka bourse were MJL Bangladesh, Singer Bangladesh, Square Pharmaceuticals, Power Grid Company and Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company.

According to statistics available with the DSE, about 1.66 million shares of MJL were traded, generating a turnover of nearly Tk 195 million. It was 3.47 per cent of the premier bourse's total transaction.

The joint venture company's share price hovered between Tk 116.40 and Tk 118.40, before closing at Tk 117.20, losing 0.42 per cent over the previous session.

The fuel and power sector company, which was listed on the Dhaka bourse in 2011, has recommended 30 per cent cash and 10 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2015.

On the other hand, five most-traded stocks on the port city bourse were ACME Laboratories, Titas Gas, Bangladesh Steel Re-rolling Mills, GP and GBB Power Company.

babulfexpress@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express