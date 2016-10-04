Key index crosses 4,700-mark on prime bourse

Stocks finished modestly higher Tuesday with key index of the premier bourse crossing the 4,700-mark after nearly 12 months as investors went on late hour buying spree amid optimism.

Market insiders said favourable macro-economic indicators as well as steady capital market scenario lured the optimistic investors to take position on large-cap stocks, taking the benchmark index of the major bourse to one year high level.

"Riding on the news of soaring foreign funds in stocks, increasing private sector credit growth coupled with expectation of better market outlook kept the market afloat," said an analyst at a leading brokerage firm.

The market started with a positive note followed by a consolidated mid-session, which witnessed a buying spree in the closing hour, ultimately benchmark index of the premier bourse finished at one year high level.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 17.65 points or 0.37 per cent to finish at one year high at 4,708.78 points. It is the highest level of DSEX since October 14, 2015, when it was 4,716.08.

"After a short-term consolidated in the previous sessions, stocks headed higher benefiting by rebound by banking and energy stocks," said LankaBangla Securities, a stockbroker, in its regular market analysis.

The stockbroker noted that the rally on the day comes as investors continued to keep close eye on earnings declaration by companies and renewed interest of foreign investors in capital market investments.

The two other indices also closed marginally higher. The DS30 comprising blue chips advanced 6.24 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 1,784.92. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 5.32 points or 0.47 per cent to close at 1,129.36.

EBL Securities, a stockbroker, said, "Stability in the country's macro-economic front as well as steady capital market scenario has lured the investors to be confident".

The stockbroker noted that conservative GDP growth forecast at 6.80 per cent for fiscal year 2016-17 by the World Bank in its 'World Development Update 2015' did not create any negative impact in the investors' mind.

Turnover, the important indicator of the market, however, dropped and the total turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 5.62 billion, which was 5.86 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 5.97 billion.

Fuel and power sector emerged as turnover leader, grabbing 18 per cent of the day's total turnover value, followed by textile and engineering, capturing 16 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

IDLC Investments, a merchant bank, said, "Hovering around for the last few sessions, prime index DSEX finally broke 4,700 points level by the day-end, accordingly, market closed at 2016's highest point of 4,708.8".

"The market rallied to its one year highest level amid increase in large-cap stocks," said Asian Tiger Capital Partners, an asset management company, in an analysis.

Most of the large-cap sectors closed higher. Of the large-cap sectors, food and allied and telecommunication sectors performed relatively well, posting 1.56 per cent and 1.28 per cent gain respectively. Price appreciation in BATBC and GP assisted the respective sector to attain this performance.

The fuel and power sector also gained 1.10 per cent followed by banks 0.62 per cent and pharmaceuticals 0.12 per cent. The non-bank financial institutions and engineering sectors lost 0.42 per cent and 0.25 per cent respectively.

The losers took a marginal lead over the gainers as out of 324 issues traded, 136 closed lower, 134 closed higher and 54 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

MJL Bangladesh dominated the DSE turnover chart for third day in a row with shares worth over Tk 195 million changing hands, followed by Singer Bangladesh, Power Grid Company and Titas Gas.

GBB Power Company was the day's best performer, posting a 10 per cent gain, while Pragati Life Insurance was the worst loser, slumping by 5.72 per cent.

The port city bourse, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also finished marginally higher with its Selective Categories Index- CSCX - advancing 29.67 points to settle at 8,809.66 points.

Losers beat gainers as 117 issues closed lower, 95 closed higher and 37 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 12.63 million shares and mutual fund units' worth over Tk 330 million in turnover.

—–

Source: The Financial Express