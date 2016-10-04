China: Our trusted development partner

CHINA-BANGLADESH trade has a huge potential and both countries should interact more with each other so that both benefit. China is one of our largest development partners and will soon emerge as the number one foreign investor. China's economic growth has been outstanding in recent years. Bangladesh is preparing to welcome the Chinese President Xi Jinping for his historic visit on October 13 and 14.

China and Bangladesh have a long history of goodwill and friendship. The Chinese government should encourage Bangladeshi students to study in Chinese universities and issue more business and tourist visas for our people. According to forecasts, China will be the largest economy in the world by 2018. We are fortunate we have the two biggest countries of the world, India and China as our neighbours. I hope friendship between China and Bangladesh will grow stronger in the coming years.

Mohammed Sohel Hara

Bonosree, Dhaka

Source: The Financial Express