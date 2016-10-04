The securities' regulator has approved the proposal of Summit Power, a listed company to raise capital worth above Tk 1.91 billion as part of completing the company's amalgamation with three other companies, officials said.

The approval came Tuesday at a meeting of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

The company's share trading has remained suspended since August 28 last for some non-compliances including the company's failure to seek the regulatory consent to raise capital.

The company also failed to disburse shares to the shareholders of other companies by the date set for the shareholders of the SPPCL, a listed company.

Managing director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) KAM Majedur Rahman said the company's share trading is likely to resume soon on completion of disbursing the shares issued for amalgamation.

Earlier, the High Court approved the scheme of Summit Power's amalgamation with three other companies such as Summit Purbanchol Power Company Ltd (SPPCL), Summit Uttaranchol Power Company Ltd (SUPCL) and Summit Narayanganj Power Ltd (SNPL).

Among the companies, the SPPC is also listed with both the bourses of the country.

As per the amalgamation scheme, the Summit Power will raise a capital worth above Tk 1.91 billion by disbursing above 191.87 million shares of Tk 10 among the shareholders of SPPCL, SUPCL and SNPL.

The shareholders of SPPCL, SUPCL and SNPL will receive 1.309, 1.668 and 1.475 shares respectively against one share of Tk 10 each in their respective companies.

As per the Section 6A of the Securities and Exchange Commission (Issue of Capital) Rules, 2001, three-year lock-in will be imposed on the shares, issued for amalgamation purpose, of directors and others who will hold 5.0 per cent or more amount of shares. The lock-in period will be one year for the shares owned by others.

Two separate inquiry committees were formed by the securities' regulator and Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to probe irregularities that occurred during completion of the Summit Power's amalgamation.

Sources in the securities' regulator said the company's share trading is likely to resume soon after disbursement of shares issued for amalgamation purpose.

mufazzal.fe@gmail.com



—–

Source: The Financial Express