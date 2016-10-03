Philippine President compares Holocaust victims with drug addicts!

Special Editorial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on September 30th likened his deadly crime war to Hitler’s notoriety to exterminate Jews saying “Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now there are three million drug addicts (in the Philippines). I’d be happy to slaughter them.” He further said, At least if Germany had Hitler, the Philippines would have [...]

