Blitz Exclusive When Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in an audio message published on The Washington Free Beacon website said, “Pakistan is running full speed to develop tactical nukes in their continuing hostility with India”, Weekly Blitz learnt from credible sources that Islamabad is going to handover chemical weapons to various Islamist terror outfits with the [...]

The post Pakistan handing over chemical weapons to Islamist terrorists! appeared first on Weekly BLiTZ.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings