European aviation industry bosses to meet at ERA General Assembly

The European regional aviation industry prepares to gather in Madrid on 11-13 October at the ERA General Assembly. Up to 400 industry CEOs and key representatives are expected to attend the assembly, reports Travel Daily News.

The European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is the voice of the European regional aviation industry, representing the interests of 52 European airlines, 20 airports and 120 aviation suppliers and manufacturers before Europe's major regulatory bodies.

Simon McNamara, ERA Director General, says: "The ERA General Assembly brings our members together each year to discuss the industry's latest challenges, opportunities and threats. Connectivity is extremely important to Europe's economic wellbeing and social development, and the European regional aviation industry plays a vital part in this. With so many members from all over Europe attending the ERA General Assembly, the event is an ideal opportunity to showcase the industry's contribution and to bring everyone together to network. The ERA General Assembly provides a perfect platform to exchange information and to learn about the latest issues and opportunities through different meetings and sessions."

The General Assembly also hosts the ERA's prestigious annual airline and airport awards which take place at the awards dinner on Wednesday 12 October and recognise excellence in the European aviation industry. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express