Brazil city votes against Temer

SAO PAULO, Oct 03 (AP): A millionaire businessman who used to tell people "You are fired!" as host of a reality TV show won the mayoral race in Brazil's biggest city Sunday, underscoring voters' myriad beefs with traditional politicians and handing a stinging defeat to both President Michel Temer and the Workers' Party that his supporters ousted.

Joao Doria, the former host of "The Apprentice Brazil," won with 53 per cent of vote after campaigning on the slogan "I'm not a politician, I'm a businessman." He beat out a crowded field that included incumbent Fernando Haddad, a key member of the Workers' Party, and former mayor Marta Suplicy, a new ally of Temer.

"I always believed this could happen, even when I started with 3 per cent in the polls," the mayor-elect said at a news conference. "Expect me to be a good manager. It is possible to make policy without being a politician. I beat a lot of politicians in this election."

Doria, from the right-leaning Brazilian Social Democratic Party, had led in the polls going into the election but had not been expected to win the majority needed to avoid a runoff. His first-round victory in Sao Paulo, the engine of Brazil's economy and a bellwether for the national stage, could have strong implications for the presidential election in 2018.

Sao Paulo state Gov. Geraldo Alckmin, a stalwart Doria supporter, will likely benefit as he eyes a presidential run. Alckmin ran for president in 2006 and lost to then President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who backed Haddad and a number of other losing candidates in Brazil's richest state.

Silva, who governed Brazil in 2003-10, is also a presidential hopeful, though he is dogged by several corruption allegations related to the sprawling investigation into kickback scheme at state oil company Petrobras.

"The Workers' Party needs to go. I'm looking at the big picture," said Helio Soares da Cunha, a 74-year-old retiree who supported Doria. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express