BD pharma company to export anti-cancer drugs to Turkey

Beacon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a Bangladeshi Pharmaceuticals Company, will export its anti-cancer, biotech and lifesaving drugs to Turkey.

An agreement to this end was signed between Beacon Pharmaceuticals Ltd and the Kare Ilac, a Turkish pharmaceuticals producer and distribution, at Bangladesh Embassy in Ankara on Monday, reports BSS on Monday quoting a press release.

Under the contract, the Turkish company agreed to import, distribute and market in Turkey the anti-cancer, biotech and lifesaving drugs of Beacon pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh.

"It is expected that successful implementation of the agreement between the Turkish and the Bangladeshi companies would contribute to a large extent in enhancing the Bangladesh pharmaceuticals export volume to Turkey," the message said. - IH

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express