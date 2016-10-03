Asian film festival at DU

The Asian film festival began in Dhaka University (DU) on Monday.

The two-day film festival is open for all where 7 contemporary Asian movies will be screened.

Chinese film ‘House of Flying Daggers’ was screened at 1:30pm on the inaugural day. South Korean film ‘3-Iron’ was screened at 4:00pm and Indian film ‘PK’ at 6:30pm today.

Hong Kong’s movie ‘In the Mood for Love’ will be screened at 11:00am, Iranian film ‘A Separation’ at 1:30pm, Japanese film ‘Spirited Away’ at 4:00pm and Bangladeshi film ‘Runway’ at 6:30pm on the concluding day.

Tickets, priced at Tk 20, will be available at TSC prior to the screening. Advance tickets can be bought from ticketchai.com, according to a news agency. -bz

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express