Asian film festival at DU

The Asian film festival began in Dhaka University (DU) on Monday.
The two-day film festival is open for all where 7 contemporary Asian movies will be screened.
Chinese film ‘House of Flying Daggers’ was screened at 1:30pm on the inaugural day. South Korean film ‘3-Iron’ was screened at 4:00pm and Indian film ‘PK’ at 6:30pm today.
Hong Kong’s movie ‘In the Mood for Love’ will be screened at 11:00am, Iranian film ‘A Separation’ at 1:30pm, Japanese film ‘Spirited Away’ at 4:00pm and Bangladeshi film ‘Runway’ at 6:30pm on the concluding day.
Tickets, priced at Tk 20, will be available at TSC prior to the screening. Advance tickets can be bought from ticketchai.com, according to a news agency. -bz
Source: The Financial Express
