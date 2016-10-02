Proposals to hike sugar, edible oil prices

The reported move of relevant key players to hike prices of two daily essentials — edible oils and sugar — will, undoubtedly, stir up worries among the consumers. The refiners of the two items have recently submitted separate proposals to the Bangladesh Tariff Commission (BTC) to increase the mill-gate prices of soyabean oil and sugar, citing the international price-rise as the reason.

The refiners in their proposals also quoted the current international prices of de-gummed soyabean oil and raw sugar. The BTC last Thursday heard the representatives of refiners concerned and it would forward its own recommendations to the ministry of commerce (MoC) after analysing the proposals.

If the proposals are approved by the MoC, the retail price of one litre of soyabean will go up by Tk.8.0 and that of one kilogramme of sugar by an identical margin. The approval, in all likelihood, would create resentment among the consumers of all types because of a variety of reasons.

The government cannot dismiss the consumers' logical allegation that the refiners or importers, in most cases, demonstrate total indifference to the decline in international prices of the items they procure and the authorities concerned are also found uninterested in pursuing the businesses to take note of the international market situation and act accordingly. But such an approach does not suit a government that has always consciously imposed the least possible duty burden on essentials to provide relief to the consumers.

Moreover, it remains an important responsibility of the government to ensure that any approval given to hike the prices of essential items is not abused by the businesses. The importers usually have substantial volume of goods, procured at reduced prices, in their warehouses and also in the pipeline. It is the job of the relevant official agencies to see to that the traders sell those items at fair rates.

Besides, the latest proposals to hike prices of two essentials deserve some special scrutiny. The prices of edible oils have been stable for quite some time. This has been so, notwithstanding the fact that the traders in the recent past did not pass on to the consumers the full benefit of substantial decline in edible oil prices in the international market. Yet the consumers do not have much to complaint about the soyabean oil prices. But that has not been the case with sugar.

Sugar price has gone up unfairly and the government is found to be less sympathetic to the cause of the consumers when it comes to sugar price. Sugar price has doubled over a period of a few months as the government, in addition to specific duty of Tk.2000 per tonne, imposed regulatory duty at the rate of 20 per cent and value added tax (VAT) at 15 per cent on the item. The actual reason behind this unkind imposition of duties and taxes has remained unexplained.

The government, it is understood, made sugar costlier rather deliberately as part of its move to help the state-owned sugar mills sell their stockpiled sugar at relatively higher prices. However, the cost price of sugar produced in the worn-out state sugar mills is still well below the prevailing retail price of the commodity.

The government is, thus, expected to take into consideration a number of issues, including the government's targeted rate of inflation, while reviewing the refiners proposals about the hike in prices of sugar and soyabean oil.

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express