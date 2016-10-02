Fire at Benapole land port

A fire broke out at No 23 shed of Benapole land port, the country's largest land port, in Sharsha upazila under Jessore early Sunday.

Port director Nitai Chandra Sen said the blaze erupted from an electric short circuit early in the morning and burned down several Indian trucks and private cars.

The fire also engulfed a godown adjacent to the shed.

Six firefighting units are struggling to put out the fire, according to a news agency.

