Road crash leaves bus helper dead

A bus helper was killed in a road accident on Jessore-Narial road in Bagherpara upazila on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shakil Khandakar, 14, son of Akkas Ali of Raghunathpur village in Narail district.

Officer-in-charge of Bagharpara Police Station Chhairuddin Ahmed said the accident took place in the morning as a Narail-bound bus fell into a ditch beside the road in Charavita Bazar area after its driver lost control over the steering.

Shakil suffered injuries as he was hit by a tree when he jumped from the bus to escape the accident.

He was taken to Jessore 250-bed Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the OC added; according to a news agency.

—–



Source: The Financial Express