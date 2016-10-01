Jubo Dal leader dies in ‘shootout’

A leader of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, youth wing of the BNP, was killed in a so-called gunfight with police at Birulia in Savar upazila on the outskirts of Dhaka city early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shah-Alam Nayan, 44, organising secretary of Savar municipality unit of Jubo Dal.

Nayan was wanted in 14 cases filed with the police station, including for arson attacks on public transports, carrying out subversive activities, murder and abduction.

Mahabubur Rahman, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police of Savar Model Police Station said two sub-inspectors of the police station arrested him from his Mohammadpur residence on Friday night.

Later, the police team went to Birulia with Nayan to recover arms in the early hours on Saturday.

When they went near Krishibid Nursery, the associates of Nayan fired at them triggering a gunfight. Nayan then received bullet injuries.

Later, he was rushed to Savar Upazila Health Complex where a doctor declared him dead.

A case was filed with Savar Model Police Station in connection with the incident.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for autopsy, according to a news agency.

