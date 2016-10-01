Hamid visits dev projects in Mithamoin

President Abdul Hamid visited various under implementation development projects, including Mithamoin dam and Mithamoin auditorium cum community centre, Kishoreganj on Friday.

The President asked the authorities concerned to maintain quality of the construction work and complete the projects on schedule.

"Development work is for public which is carried out with the money comes from the tax paid by the common people. So, their money should be utilised properly," he said, according to BSS. - IH

Source: The Financial Express