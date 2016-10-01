Confce on eye diseases begin in Dhaka

A two-day Bangladesh-India Joint Ophthalmology Conference began in the capital on Friday.

Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu inaugurated the conference at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital in the evening.

In his speech, Inu urged the eye specialists of both Bangladesh and India to address the issue of increasing screen-time pressure on human eyes and keep a sharp eye on communal militancy and terrorism.

Bangladesh Eye Hospital, Disha Eye Hospital, Barrackpore, Palta, West Bengal, and Susrut Eye Hospital, Kolkata jointly organised the conference.

Some 400 ophthalmologists from Bangladesh and India are attending the event.

Presided over by Bangladesh Eye Hospital chairman Dr Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury, the inaugural function was addressed, among others, by Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former PM's adviser Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali, vice-president of Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Prof Ava Hossain, Bangladesh Ophthalmological Society president Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed and immediate Past President of All India Ophthalmological Society Dr Debasish Bhattacharya, according to a news agency.

