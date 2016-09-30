Woman gets death sentence for killing daughter

A Rangpur court on Wednesday convicted a woman and sentenced her to death for killing her minor daughter in 2004.

The convict was identified as Rahela Khatoon, 30, wife of Lablu Miah, a resident of Mohipur Purbapara village in Gangachara Upazila.

According to the prosecution, Rahela Khatoon strangulated her one year old daughter Lucky Khatoon to death following a family feud and dumped the body in a pond adjacent to their house on September 12, 2004.

Locals found the body floating on the pond next day and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body.

The victim’s father Lablu Miah filed a case with Gangachara Police Station on October 1, 2004, accusing his wife Rahela Khatoon in this connection.

After examining the records and witnesses, Additional District and Sessions Judge Abu Zafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman handed down the verdict in presence of the accused; according to a news agency.

- TM [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express