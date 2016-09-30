Patrons of militancy must face trial: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said those who patronise militancy in Bangladesh by supplying money and giving order, protected war criminals and burned down innocent people by petrol bombs must face trial.

She was addressing a gathering of leaders and workers of greater Washington chapter of Awami League at Ritz Carlton hotel in Virginia on Wednesday afternoon (Washington time).

The prime minister said the persons who are guilty must be punished.

Those who nurtured offenders, made war criminals ministers should also face trial, she said amidst slogans of hundreds of party followers in support of the trial.

Sheikh Hasina who stepped into 70 on Wednesday and observed her birthday without any pomp and grandeur said she learnt the lesson in her childhood from her late parents to sacrifice for others’ wellbeing. Members of her family never celebrated their birthdays in a luxurious fashion when people of Bangladesh had to struggle for food and shelter in those days.

She also offered her deep condolence for the sad demise of eminent poet Syed Shamnsul Haq whom she visited at hospital in Dhaka before her coming to New York over 10 days ago.

Amid slogans and clapping, the prime minister said it is her government that resolved the exchange of enclaves after long 68 years with India and demarcated the maritime boundaries with the two neighbours – India and Myanmar – peacefully in the international court, creating a history in the world.

She mentioned how her government attained self-sufficiency in food, resolved the nagging power crisis, planned to set up nuclear power plant and provides medicare to the poor through community clinics and drives the country towards the path of digitalisation.

She also narrated the story of her challenge to the World Bank about its allegation of corruption in the Padma Bridge project, saying that the bank failed to show any evidence of corruption and her government started construction of the bridge from its own fund.

"Whenever I faced difficulties I got the support of the people for whom I've dedicated everything," she said.

The Prime Minister advised the expatriates to remain careful against the backdrop of violent extremism that claims many lives of Bangladeshis in the USA.

"The killing of Bangladeshi expatriates here is not acceptable….terrorism is everywhere, so remain careful," she added, according to a news agency. -bz

—–

Source: The Financial Express