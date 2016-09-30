Better deal for street children

A view exchange meeting arranged in the city early this week under the project, 'Combating commercial sexual exploitation of children (CCSEC)' with financial and technical support from the European Union (EU) and the Terre Des Hommes (TDH), the Netherlands respectively notes the alarming use of children for pornography, sexual violence and exploitation. This, the discussants observe, is not a problem for Bangladesh alone, rather it is posing a serious challenge to human society the world over. One could not agree more with this observation but then geographic locations, socio-economic values and cultural orientation act as a deciding factor in such matters. For example, Bangladesh has 0.65 million street children, of which 0.25 million live in its capital city alone. This is certainly one of the heaviest concentrations of such unfortunate children anywhere in the world.

Now how these street children survive and grow into adulthood is a saga yet to be authentically brought under the spotlight. Documentaries and short films made so far have exposed the wretchedness and deprivation only partially. Even the organisations working for them prove insufficient for rehabilitating them to a stable and decent life. The fact is that the entire world stands hostile to their becoming normal and respectable citizens. It is the dark, intriguing and crime-infested environment and their vulnerability to it that actually decides their life's journey. Only in exceptional cases, a handful of these unfortunate souls avoid the damnation of their souls they are destined to. They get the helping they need in time. But others are not fortunate like these few. So, they are subjected to physical and sexual abuses and over time they find no way out of the trap. The danger of commercial sexual exploitation cannot be overemphasised.

Now how to address a problem of this stupendous proportion should be a subject of close analysis for academics and policymakers. Allowing such abject treatment of children -no matter what their family background is -is a disgrace for nations and human civilisation. Those who take advantage of their poverty and helplessness for sexual and other forms of exploitation are the main criminals. These criminals introduce these uninitiated children to the dreaded things they had no notion in their wildest imagination. So it is necessary to bust the dens of these criminals first. Also there should be strict vigilance on such nefarious business so much so that they cannot continue with it.

However, the emphasis should be on stopping the stream of children from the many corners they join in the force. Without being an ideal society of the utopian type, the number can be limited to the minimum if only appropriate child welfare programmes can be introduced. There is also no need to make children the responsibility of the state in the sense of the socialist system. No denying the fact that children ought to be brought under the state care in some way or other. This calls for awareness of planned families among the population. But such awareness comes from a level of education backed by reasonable financial, socio-economic and cultural base. The government should focus on this issue with a long-term objective to develop such a base.

Source: The Financial Express