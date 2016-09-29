Will Hillary Clinton destabilise the world?

Ahmed Zayed French far-right leader Marine Le Pen recently told CNN, Hillary Clinton would “destabilise the world” if she wins the White House during November election. Le Pen said, Hillary Clinton is war. Hillary Clinton is devastation.” According to media reports and polls conducted by Washington Post, ABC News, CNN, Fox News, New York Post, [...]

