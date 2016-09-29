 

US Nuclear Weapons Systems Need an Upgrade. Here’s Why

Secretary of Defense Ash Carter is in the southwestern state of New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss upgrading the U.S. military’s top deterrent - its nuclear weapons program. The military program is up for a $108 billion makeover planned over the next five years. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb traveled with Carter to Kirtland Air Force Base: the military’s largest nuclear maintenance facility. [Read More]

—–
Source: VOA News: Disasters and Accidents


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1