Mridha Solayman I will echo the statement of Pope Francis, who said, there is no God of war. Absolutely true! No religion or holy scriptures permit killing innocent people in the name of so-called holy war. Due to menace of some bigots, who make false interpretations of the holy scriptures, the world is at war, [...]

The post Peace can be established through inter-faith harmony and tolerance appeared first on Weekly BLiTZ.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings