Blitz Exclusive For past one and half decade, Weekly Blitz, the most influential anti-jihadist newspaper has been closely monitoring those breeding grounds of Islamist militants-madrassas, kindergarten cadet madrassas and dubious establishments and individuals. We had exposed Hizbut Tahrir through series of investigative and prolific reports that resulted in declaring Hizbut Tahrir as a militancy outfit [...]

The post Lone Wolves in Bangladesh! appeared first on Weekly BLiTZ.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings