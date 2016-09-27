UN award for Prime Minister Hasina

IT was indeed a moment of glory for the nation as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received women empowerment award titled "Agent of Change" for her outstanding contribution towards bringing our women out of backwardness and illiteracy. The award was given to her at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The award will encourage the Prime Minister to bring about further qualitative changes in the life of Bangladeshi women. Our women are still lagging far behind their male counterparts although they are progressing fast. The PM dedicated this award to the people of Bangladesh. Bangladesh is marching forward and achieving enviable progress in all spheres of national life. The way Bangladesh is moving ahead it is turning into a role model for other developing nations. The latent qualities of our people are gradually unfolding and we are on our way to become a middle-income country in a couple of years. This is the time when we should forget our differences and be united to work for the betterment of the country. In the last two decades we have experienced a steady growth rate and increasing gross domestic product (GDP). We have been successful in our effort to transform our large population into a productive workforce. I heartily congratulate the Prime Minster for receiving such a coveted award. We all hope she will also play a major role in establishing peace and stability in this region and the world at large.

Mohammed Sohel Hara

Bonosree, Dhaka

Source: The Financial Express