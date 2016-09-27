JMB suspect held in C’nawabganj

Police in a drive arrested a suspected member of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Mahananda Bridge area in Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila on Saturday.

The arrestee was identified as Abdul Latif, 48, son of Dosto Mohammad, a resident of Terorshia village of the upazila.

Officer-in-charge of the district Detective Branch (DB) of police Hamidur Rashid said tipped off, a team of DB police conducted a drive in the area and arrested Latif around 9.00am.

The arrestee is wanted in several cases, the OC added, according to a news agency.

ZR

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express