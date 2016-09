A 40-year-old man has died from a deadly snakebite at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Hailing from Bagha upazila, Dulal Hossain died around 2:30pm, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Moniruzzaman Monir, also In-Charge of the hospital police camp.

Earlier on September 14, a venomous snake bit him while sleeping, according to a news agency.

ZR

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express